Surrey Police ‘honestly shocked’ to see crashed car driven for 30 miles on M25

The driver travelled some 30 miles in a dangerously damaged Porche

Ella Glover
Monday 27 December 2021 21:17
Comments
<p>The vehicle was prohibited from use </p>

The vehicle was prohibited from use

(Surrey Roads Policing Unit / Twitter)

A police officer said he was “honestly shocked” after seeing a motorist drive a seriously damaged car for 30 miles after a collision on Boxing Day.

Surrey PC Serge Hadfield stopped the Porche at the Cobham Services on the M25 in Surrey after it was called in by a member of the public on junction 9.

pulled over at Cobham Services in Surrey after being picked up at junction nine.

He told the PA news agency that the bumper was “literally bouncing out of the small boot”.

The driver, a man believed to be in his late 50s to early 60s, had told police that he crashed on the M25 near Kent and “thought it would be ok” to continue the journey, Surrey Police said.

Recommended

The man gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

A picture of the vehicle tweeted by Surrey Roads Policing Unit showed the extent of the damage.

They told PA that the driver “also couldn’t believe that we had only had one call on it at the time.”

The man was reported for dangerous driving and the vehicle was prohibited from use.

Surrey Police said: “We stopped this vehicle seen driving on the M25 near Cobham.

“The driver told officers he had crashed the car on the M25 in Kent and thought it would be ok to continue the journey in this condition.

“The driver gave a positive breath test but was under the prescribed limit.

“The vehicle has been prohibited from use on the road and the driver reported for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Recommended

“The driver will now seek alternative travel arrangements.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in