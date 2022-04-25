A large group of armed police officers have been at the scene of a secondary school in Surrey that they had put into lockdown due to an incident.

Officers arrived at Esher C of E High School shortly after 12.40pm today – while pupils, teachers, and school staff have been told to stay inside.

Parents received messages urging them against going to the building to see their children due to an incident outside the school.

The message written by headteacher Andy King, that was seen by the Independent, says: “The school is currently in lockdown on the advice of the police due to an incident outside of school.

“All pupils are safe and the site is secure. There is a large police presence who are advising us in our actions. Please do not come to the school at the request of the police. We will update you as soon as the situation changes.”

A Surrey Police spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of and responding to reports of an incident outside Esher C of E High School in More Lane, Esher.

“Officers are at the location and are carrying out further enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident.

“We will provide further updates as and when we can.”

More follows