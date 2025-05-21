Charity staff ‘gobsmacked’ after significant donation from Duke of Sussex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A community project has thanked the Duke of Sussex after he followed in his wife’s footsteps by making a donation to help fund its services.

Nottingham-based Himmah said the “significant” undisclosed sum will fund more than 650 much-needed food parcels for vulnerable families in the city.

The donation by Harry comes four years after the Duchess of Sussex donated £10,000 with funds from The Royal Foundation for the charity to purchase equipment and fund the Salaam Shalom Kitchen, a joint Muslim and Jewish community project offering hot meals and groceries.

Himmah, which tackles poverty, racism and social exclusion and is based in Gamble Street in the Radford area of the city, said it was “hugely humbled” at Harry’s donation.

Sajid Mohammed, director at Himmah, said: “I could not believe it when we got the email.

“To have been chosen by such a high-profile royal once is amazing but to have been supported by Prince Harry too left us completely gobsmacked.”

In a letter to Himmah released by the charity, Harry said: “Nottingham holds a special place in my heart, having had the privilege of visiting and supporting the community there for over a decade.

“The incredible work Himmah does to address food insecurity, poverty and social exclusion should be recognised and applauded. I’m happy to be able to play a small part in your mission to bring communities together by creating opportunities and support for those facing hardship.”

Himmah provides more than 1,300 emergency food parcels every month to people across the city and serves more than 1,200 hot meals from its city centre community hub.

The charity also runs a community garden, distributes school uniforms to low-income families, and provides budgeting advice and services.

Mr Mohammed added: “The number of people in need in Nottingham shot up during Covid and has only gotten worse as more people suffer the cost-of-living crisis and others lose their jobs due to the cost-of-business crisis.

“Many of our service users are working people who are struggling to make ends meet and unable to afford the basics, like fresh produce, toilet roll or toothpaste.

“Government grant and bid opportunities have declined and competition for the funds is fierce, meaning we’re increasingly dependent on community giving and so grateful for every penny our supporters provide. Himmah’s work is not just about providing food – it’s about restoring dignity, hope and stability to people’s lives.”