Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend tournament in memory of friend’s son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended a tennis tournament dedicated to the memory of their friends’ son, who died at the age of nine.

Harry and Meghan lent their support to the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, which is named after the son of Meghan’s friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

George died in July 2022 after contracting an illness, and is survived by his twin sister Lily.

The tennis tournament raises funds for the Alliance for Children’s Rights and the Alliance of Moms, a community co-founded by Ms McKee Zajfen, which supports pregnant and parenting youth in LA’s foster care system.

An emotional Meghan wiped away tears as she listened to her friend speak at the event, the Daily Mail reported.

The duchess later posted images of the day on her Instagram page, including a video of Lily joining her parents on the tennis court at the Los Angeles Tennis Club, with the caption “Proudly supporting the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament”.

Another picture shows the duke and Lily hugging, with a caption that read “Our other favourite Lily”.

In an Instagram post, Ms McKee Zajfen thanked the Sussexes for their support, adding: “You continue to amaze me with your commitment to community and your fierce loyalty and love in friendship.

“We are so grateful you chose to support The Alliance again this year.

“I’m always in awe of your ability to show up for others, for this cause, and for our family.

“Thank you for holding Georgie in your hearts and helping us carry his light forward.”

The Sussexes’ charity, The Archewell Foundation, said in a statement: “For the second year, The Archewell Foundation is proud to support the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles: a moving event that brings the community together in support of the Alliance for Children’s Rights.

“Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attended the tournament, celebrating the Alliance’s remarkable impact and ongoing commitment to strengthening families across Los Angeles.

“The annual George Zajfen Tennis Tournament raises essential funds to advance the Alliance’s mission of securing safe homes, quality education, and holistic support for children and families in need.

“At The Archewell Foundation, we remain committed to uplifting communities, and are proud to support the Alliance for Children’s rights dedication to ensure children receive the support and care they need.

“Since its founding in 1992, the Alliance for Children’s Rights has served as a vital advocate for vulnerable children, ensuring they have access to the stability, care, and opportunities every child deserves.

“From providing free legal services to helping young parents in foster care and their children build brighter futures, their work continues to make a profound difference.”