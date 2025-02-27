Duchess of Sussex shares behind-the-scenes glimpse of new show With Love, Meghan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has shared a behind-the-scenes look at her new show With Love, Meghan on social media ahead of its launch next week.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Meghan posted a montage of clips showing her dancing with crew and prepping a variety of dishes.

She captioned the post: “Six more days until our show launches on Netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”

The show will be released on the streaming platform on Tuesday March 4.

In the behind-the-scenes video, the mother-of-two can be seen bee keeping, hugging crew members and walking her beagle, Guy, who died last year.

The 14-second video also features a brief appearance from the Duke of Sussex, with one clip showing the couple leaving the house.

The series will consist of eight episodes and offers a glimpse into her LA life. According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan will blend practical tips with candid conversations.

“Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected,” the streaming platform said in a statement.

“She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same.”

The show will feature appearances from Meghan’s friends including Mindy Kaling and former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer.

The former royal’s lifestyle series was due to be released in January but was postponed due to the California wildfires.

Announcing the postponement, the duchess said: “I’m thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California.”