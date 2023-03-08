Police release images of tattoos in bid to identify body washed up on beach
Officers have struggled to identify a dead woman’s body that was swept ashore three months ago
Police have released images of a woman's tattoos in a bid to help identify her.
The mystery body was found dead washed ashore on Saltdean beach - Brighton - some three months ago.
Sussex Police have revealed the tattoos on the body to help prompt the public in identifying the woman.
A member of the public alerted the officials on December 20 - at around 1:20pm - when they spotted the body lying by the shores of Saltdean beach.
Sussex Police have been unsuccessful so far despite making extensive queries, and are hoping by releasing images of tattoos on her arms and legs could help in figuring out her identity.
The woman is described as white, aged between 20 to 25 and around 5 foot 4 with a slim medium build. She was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings and Converse black boots with the original white trim.
Officers believe she had not been in the water for longer than 24 hours, and maritime authorities stated the possibility of her entering the water further west and being swept by tidal waves along to Saltdean.
Anyone who recognises the tattoos or has any information about the woman is asked to report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 598 of 20/12.
