Police release images of tattoos in bid to identify body washed up on beach

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have released images of a woman's tattoos in a bid to help identify her.

The mystery body was found dead washed ashore on Saltdean beach - Brighton - some three months ago.

Sussex Police have revealed the tattoos on the body to help prompt the public in identifying the woman.

A member of the public alerted the officials on December 20 - at around 1:20pm - when they spotted the body lying by the shores of Saltdean beach.

The body was found by Saltdean beach (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Sussex Police have been unsuccessful so far despite making extensive queries, and are hoping by releasing images of tattoos on her arms and legs could help in figuring out her identity.

The woman is described as white, aged between 20 to 25 and around 5 foot 4 with a slim medium build. She was wearing a purple sports bra, dark mauve sports leggings and Converse black boots with the original white trim.

Officers believe she had not been in the water for longer than 24 hours, and maritime authorities stated the possibility of her entering the water further west and being swept by tidal waves along to Saltdean.

Anyone who recognises the tattoos or has any information about the woman is asked to report to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 598 of 20/12.