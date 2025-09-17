Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering 80-year-old in Worthing

Anthony Scarrott, 80, was taken to hospital with serious injuries on September 11, where he died three days later.

Stanley Murphy-Johns
Wednesday 17 September 2025 17:07 BST
The victim and suspect were known to each other, Sussex Police confirmed (Alamy/PA)
The victim and suspect were known to each other, Sussex Police confirmed (Alamy/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an 80-year-old in Worthing, Sussex Police have said.

Officers were called to an address in Westcourt Road in Worthing for a welfare check following a report at around 8.20pm on September 11.

Anthony Scarrott, known as Tony, was taken to hospital with serious injuries on September 11, where he died three days later.

A man, 39, who was also at the address was initially arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further inquiries.

He has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

The victim and suspect were known to each other, Sussex Police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Amanda Zinyama, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, said: “This is tragic incident, and our thoughts are with Tony’s family and friends.

“Through our initial inquiries, it has been established that the victim and suspect are known to one another.

“However, we are appealing to anyone who may have seen or helped the victim, in Westcourt Road between 7.20pm and 7.40pm on Thursday 11 September, in particular a woman wearing a red jacket, to come forward.

“They may hold vital information which could help our investigation.

“There will be an ongoing police presence at the address as our inquiries continue.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in