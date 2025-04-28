Meghan enjoying ‘honeymoon period’ with Harry since step back from royal duties

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duchess of Sussex has said she is enjoying a new “honeymoon” feeling with her husband since the pair got “a little bit of breathing space” after stepping back from their royal duties.

Speaking on a podcast, Meghan said the couple struggled to fully enjoy one another’s company early in their relationship as they were quickly put into “the trenches” by the media spotlight.

The pair started dating in 2016 and married in 2018, initially taking on royal duties before deciding to step back from their roles in 2020, leading to strained relations between Harry and the King and the Prince of Wales.

In an appearance on a podcast from entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, the co-founder of IT Cosmetics, Meghan said she has been able to better appreciate her relationship with the Duke of Sussex since stepping back.

She said: “You have to imagine at the beginning, everyone has, like, butterflies.

“Then we immediately went into the trenches together. Yeah, right out of the gate, like six months into dating.

“So now, seven years later, when you have a little bit of breathing space, you can just enjoy each other in a new way, and that’s why I feel like it’s more of a honeymoon period for us now.”

The duchess praised her husband for keeping the family “safe”.

Harry settled his long-running legal battle with News Group Newspapers (NGN) in January, receiving substantial damages and a “full and unequivocal apology” for “serious intrusion” into his private life and “unlawful activities” by The Sun.

Harry is also involved in a legal battle with the Home Office over the level of taxpayer-funded personal security he should receive when visiting the UK.

“He’s just out there, just constant, like he’s just going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected and we’re uplifted and still make time for date nights,” Meghan said.

“He’s also a fox. If you haven’t noticed, my husband’s very, very handsome. But his heart is even more beautiful,” she added.

Meghan became emotional when talking about her children, Archie and Lilibet, and revealed that she sends emails to secret addresses she has created for them to read when they are older.

“Before I go to bed, almost every night, I email them, like, here’s your report card from today, or, oh my gosh, wasn’t it the funniest thing this morning?

“Or here’s a picture of you two having breakfast, or here’s you playing.

“The things that you’re not going to frame, the things that you’re not going to put pen to paper in a journal, but which they will end up seeing at one point in their life, maybe when they’re 16 or when they’re 18.

“I’ll say, here’s an email that I’ve been keeping for you. Here’s everything and every moment that I wanted to tell you how much I love you and, like, how proud I am of you.”

It comes after Meghan launched her Netflix show, new podcast and lifestyle brand As Ever.

Meghan’s first batch of As Ever products, including raspberry spread, flower sprinkles and herbal tea, sold out, but her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan was met with a barrage of critical reviews.

The duchess also launched a new podcast series, Confessions Of A Female Founder, in April.

In the latest episode, she spoke about the “incredibly overwhelming” experience of being a mother working from home, and of nursing Archie and Lilibet when they were poorly.