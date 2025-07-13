Family tribute to ‘talented’ teenager who died after going missing in lake

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of a 16-year-old boy who died after going missing in a lake in the West Midlands have paid tribute to the “talented” teenager.

Daniel Drewitt was reported missing in the water at Powell’s Pool in Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield, shortly after 6pm on Thursday, West Midlands Police said.

A body was found on Friday following a major search operation.

In a statement issued via the force, the teeager’s family said: “Daniel was a handsome, funny and talented boy who really cared about his friends and family.

“Everyone wanted to be his friend and he was popular because of the beautiful spirit he had.

“Daniel was a big Birmingham City Football Club fan and would love going to the games with his grandad and friends.

“He had so many dreams and aspirations and he had his whole life ahead of him.

“He has been taken from us way too soon and we still can’t process what is happening right now.

“His family and friends are all devastated from this awful tragedy, and this will forever leave an everlasting pain in all of our hearts.

“We cannot put into words how much we will miss him and his cheeky smile.”

The family thanked the community for its support, saying it gave them comfort knowing that “they all saw what we saw in him”.

Police are not treating the death as suspicious.