Man in his 70s dies after being pulled from water in Sutton Harbour

A man in his 70s has died after being pulled from the water at Sutton Harbour in Plymouth, police have said.

The man was declared dead at the scene despite attempts by members of the public to revive him. Devon and Cornwall Police said that they were called just after 10:30pm on Wednesday to reports of people in distress in the water.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw that members of the public had already pulled two people from the water and were giving one of them CPR.

Police arrived with members of the Coastguard and Rescue service.

The police said: “By the time emergency services had arrived, two people were out of the water thanks to the swift action of the public who were also undertaking CPR on an unconscious man.

“Despite the best efforts by all at the scene, the man who was in his 70s and from the Kingsbridge area, was declared deceased at the scene.

“One woman was taken to hospital as a precaution and should make a full recovery.”

The death is not being treated as suspicious.