More than half of secondary school leaders report teaching staff cuts – poll

Around half of senior leaders in secondary schools have had to cut back on teaching staff, teaching assistants and support staff this year, a survey suggests.

More secondary schools leaders are making cuts to staff compared to last year due to a squeeze on finances, according to a poll for the Sutton Trust.

The survey by the National Foundation for Educational Research (NFER) suggests more senior leaders are also reducing the subject choices they offer at GCSE (33%) and A-level (29%) compared to last year due to funding pressures.

The poll, of 1,208 teachers and senior leaders in England, suggests that more secondary schools are using pupil premium funding – which is extra funding provided to schools to support disadvantaged pupils – to plug gaps elsewhere in their school’s budget than last year.

Nearly half (45%) of senior leaders in secondary schools said the funding for disadvantaged pupils was being used to plug budget holes – which is the highest level since the Sutton Trust began publishing polling in 2017.

Of these, two in three (66%) said the funding was being used to cover costs associated with staff salaries.

The poll, which surveyed 370 senior leaders and 838 classroom teachers in March, suggests 55% of senior leaders in secondary schools have had to cut back on support staff, while around half said teaching staff (51%) and teaching assistants (50%) had been cut.

More than half (53%) of all senior leaders surveyed reported cutting spending on trips and outings, while 33% reported cuts to sports and other extracurricular activities – which were both increases on last year.

The Sutton Trust is calling for a new national strategy to close the attainment gap – including restoring the pupil premium in real terms.

Nick Harrison, chief executive of the Sutton Trust, said: “State schools are overwhelmed with financial pressures, and many are rapidly heading towards breaking point.

“This is having a devastating impact on their ability to provide the support that the most disadvantaged pupils need, with almost half of secondary school leaders forced to use funding intended for poorer pupils to plug budget holes.

“If action isn’t taken, we’ll be failing the next generation. School funding must be protected in the forthcoming Spending Review if the Government is serious about breaking down barriers to opportunity.”

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “No school leader wants to be in the position of losing teachers or support staff, but the financial situation facing schools and colleges has seldom been as grim as it is right now.”

He added that the situation is set to become even worse if the Government implements a teacher pay award without the funding needed by schools.

Mr Di’Iasio said: “Its suggestion that this can be funded by further ‘efficiencies’ is for the birds. All possible ‘efficiencies’ were exhausted long ago and it is now just a synonym for cuts.

“The impact will be cuts to provision – such as pastoral support and the curriculum – and larger class sizes.

“It leaves schools, teachers and leaders under even more pressure to do more with less. This is not sustainable.

Chris Paterson, co-chief executive of the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), said “The Pupil Premium is one of the most effective tools we have to improve education equity in England – but only when it’s used as intended.

“It’s deeply worrying that some schools feel they have no option but to use this funding to cover general budget shortfalls.

“Schools must be properly funded and supported so they can protect the impact of the Pupil Premium. That’s the only way we can give socio-economically disadvantaged children the opportunities they deserve to thrive in school.”

A Department for Education (DfE) spokesperson said: “Despite our tough fiscal inheritance, including a £22 billion black hole in the public finances, this government has protected key education priorities through our Plan for Change.

“In 2025-26, we are putting a further £3.2 billion into schools’ budgets and increasing pupil premium to over £3 billion to provide additional support for those children that need it most.

“We are taking steps to ensure every child can achieve and thrive in school by rolling out free breakfast clubs, fixing the foundations of school buildings and getting qualified teachers at the front of every classroom, teaching a cutting-edge curriculum.”