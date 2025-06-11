Land Rovers’ and Jeeps’ growing bonnet heights ‘a clear threat to children’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A height limit on car bonnets is necessary due to the increasing danger posed by SUVs, a new report has found, noting the increased risk to children.

Transport & Environment (T&E) revealed that UK drivers purchase a disproportionately high number of new cars with elevated bonnets compared to the European Union (EU).

The study, encompassing the UK, EU, and Norway, advocates for a ban on new vehicles with bonnet heights exceeding 85cm, to be implemented in 2035, allowing manufacturers time to adapt.

The research indicated that the average bonnet height of new cars sold in the UK, EU, and Norway has risen from 76.9cm in 2010 to 83.8cm in 2024, an average increase of half a centimetre annually.

This trend aligns with the surge in SUV sales, which accounted for a third of all new car registrations in the UK last year, compared to approximately 12 per cent a decade prior.

SUVs are typically taller, wider, and heavier than traditional cars, and less fuel-efficient. Many drivers prefer their elevated seating position.

open image in gallery Such vehicles posed a particular risk to children, a think tank said (Alamy/PA)

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and Jeep account for all sales of vehicles in the UK, EU and Norway with bonnets exceeding one metre.

The UK accounted for 39 per cent of these transactions, despite just 15 per cent of sales of all vehicles being made in the country.

T&E accused JLR and Jeep of “trading on the intimidation that comes with high-fronted vehicles (and) ignoring their related dangers”.

Researchers found that in crashes, vehicles with high bonnets were more likely to strike the heads of children and adults’ vital organs.

Hitting pedestrians above their centre of gravity meant the person was more likely to be knocked under the car rather than pushed to the side, the report noted.

Tests by Loughborough University School of Design found that drivers in the highest fronted vehicles could not see children as old as nine standing in front.

The report stated: “The rise in high-fronted SUVs poses a clear and growing threat to public safety, especially for children.

“With no benefit to society and mounting evidence of harm, it’s time for lawmakers at all levels to act.

“Capping bonnet height is a simple, effective step to protect all road users and curb the spread of oversized vehicles.

“It is neither safe nor credible to let bonnet height continue rising.”

open image in gallery SUVs are generally taller, wider and heavier than traditional cars (PA) ( PA Archive )

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “Over the past decade the number of pedestrians hurt or killed on the roads has fallen, but only at around half the rate of car occupants.

“It is incumbent on carmakers to ensure they pay enough attention to those around a vehicle as to those within it, and that will include making assessments about car heights and weights.”

Mike Hawes, chief executive of industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said: “Modern cars are designed with the safety of pedestrians and other road users front of mind, packed with advanced safety features from vehicle shape and crumple zones to intelligent emergency braking and proximity warning systems.

“Such innovation helps ensure the very latest models are increasingly safe for everyone on the road and indeed, while manufacturers respond to market tastes and preferences, they ensure that all cars – irrespective of size and body type – meet all relevant regulations.”

A JLR spokesperson said: “JLR is committed to the highest safety standards and our vehicles are made with the strictest adherence to safety requirements.

“We continually invest in safety and advanced technology features, which, among other things, include pedestrian detection, 3D surround camera systems and autonomous emergency braking.”

Jeep was approached for a comment.

Last week, London Assembly Members agreed a motion calling on the city’s mayor Sir Sadiq Khan to seek higher taxes and parking fees for SUVs.