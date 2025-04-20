Husband ‘watched in horror’ as van killed mother-of-three on golf course

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A husband has described watching “in helpless horror” as his “beautiful wife” was killed at a golf club by a van trying to get away from police.

Two patrol cars started following the grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

However, they stopped chasing the vehicle when it came off the road and went up an embankment at Aston Wood Golf Club, where it hit the woman at 10.25am on April 11.

Mother-of-three Suzanne Cherry, 62, of Aldridge, Walsall, died in hospital, West Midlands Police said.

In a statement released on Sunday, her husband said she leaves “an unfillable void” in the lives of her family and friends.

open image in gallery A van being chased by West Midlands Police crashed at the golf club (Jacob King/PA) ( Jacob King/PA )

Her husband, who was not named, said: “While enjoying what should have been the safest of one of Suzanne’s many activities, I watched in helpless horror as the life of my beautiful wife and our future together was snatched away in an instant.

“Suzanne had an amazing and infectious zest for life, which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her.

“She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends, we ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”

Officers from three different forces have since arrested six men in connection with the incident.

The IOPC is continuing to investigate the circumstances before the collision.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.