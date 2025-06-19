New rules could see end of close-up polar bear photos in cruise brochures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Small ship cruise lines may stop putting close-up images of polar bears in brochures because of new restrictions in Norway, according to an industry expert.

Akvile Marozaite, chief executive of UK-based global representative body Expedition Cruise Network, said limits on how close ships can get to the animals means the sector must change “how we communicate” with travellers.

Polar bears are a key draw for people embarking on sailings to Norwegian-ruled archipelago Svalbard, as they can be observed in their natural Arctic habit.

But concerns about interference from humans means the government has banned ships in the region from being closer than 500 metres from the animals.

Ms Marozaite said the sector is partly paying the price for “always talking about polar bears” in relation to Svalbard trips.

She told the PA news agency: “Of course they are something that people want to see, but expedition cruising to Svalbard is actually an incredible opportunity to experience a lot of other things about the destination.

“There is incredible human history, beautiful scenery, other species of wildlife.”

Ms Marozaite said cruise lines are continuing to show their guests polar bears, some by sailing closer to Greenland.

The impact of Norway’s distance rule is “more to do with how we communicate”, she said.

“The communication around Arctic voyages is going to change.

“Companies hopefully will no longer be putting close-up images of polar bears on the brochure.

“That’s a good thing, because finally we will start talking about the destination the way it should be talked about.”

But expedition leader and photographer Paul Goldstein criticised the new regulations.

He told The Independent’s travel podcast: “This is a classic example of what I term ‘conservation fascism’.

“I have led small ship charters in the region since 2004.

“Never once have I seen a single incident where tourists intimidate or affect the behaviour of polar bears.”

He added that if a camera lens “the size of a Stinger missile” is required to see polar bears then most visitors will miss out.

Norway’s minister of climate and environment Andreas Bjelland Erikse previously said the rules are necessary as climate change is “leading to more difficult conditions for polar bears on Svalbard”.

He went on: “It is important for them to be able to search for food, hunt, rest and take care of their cubs without interference from humans.

“That is why we must keep a good distance.”

The minimum distance will be reduced to 300 metres from July 1.

The Norwegian government said visitors to Svalbard have “a duty to retreat to a legal distance” if they encounter a polar bear that is too close.

Ships are also banned from carrying more than 200 passengers in the region.