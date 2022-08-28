Swadlincote: Man, 21, dies after crashing bike into house
Detectives are appealing for more information on the crash
A 21-year-old man has died after his bike crashed into a house in Derbyshire.
Police were called after 11.20pm on Friday after reports that a grey Yamaha motorbike had crashed off Wilmot Road, Swadlincote.
The rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries but despite the efforts of emergency workers, he died later in hospital. The man’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road at the time has been asked to contact police.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died following a collision yesterday evening.
“His family have been made aware and are being supported by specialist officers, our thoughts are with them at this tragic time.
“Detectives are investigating the circumstances around the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who was in Heathcote Road, Stanhope Road and Alexandra Road around the time it occurred.
“Anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage which may be useful to officers should ensure it is securely downloaded to a separate device, ready for them to view.”
You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the Crimestoppers website. Please quote reference number 22*498412 when contacting us.
