A three-year-old boy has died and his father is fighting for life after a horror fire ripped through their home in Wales.

The blaze broke out at the property at Gonhill in West Cross, Swansea, early on Saturday afternoon, police confirmed.

Detective Inspector Carl Price said three other people, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the fire.

Fire and police have launched a joint investigation (ITV)

“Of the three others who were in the house at the time, one child and a woman suffered smoke inhalation, and one man is in a serious condition in Morriston Hospital,” he said.

It is believed the other injured people are the boy’s immediate family, including a sister.

“An investigation is being carried out to establish the exact circumstances of the fire,” Mr Price said.

“We wish to thank members of the community who helped at the scene and those who have come forward with information.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by locals in a bid to raise funds for the surviving family members.

“We are devastated to share the heart-wrenching news of a well loved West Cross family’s recent tragedy,” the page read.

“In a horrifying turn of events, they lost everything they held dear when a devastating fire engulfed their home.

“The flames claimed not only their possessions but also tragically took the life of their beloved little boy.”

The page went on to say the family had a long and difficult road ahead.

“The father is currently battling for his life in the hospital. In times like these, it is our duty as a community to come together and support those who have faced unimaginable losses,” the post read.

“Every donation, no matter how small, will make a significant difference in their lives.”

More than £11,200 has been raised so far.

The cause of the fire, which was contained to one house, remains unknown and a joint investigation is being carried out by police and the fire service.