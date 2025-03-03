Two men arrested after woman found dead in her home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have been arrested after a woman’s body was found in her home.

South Wales Police were called to a home in Gomer Road, Townhill, Swansea, at 2pm on Thursday.

The body of Leanne Williams, 47, was found with injuries “consistent with an assault”, the force said.

Two men have been arrested and are in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said officers are trying to piece together Ms Williams’ last known movements from 6pm on Monday February 24 until she was found by officers.

He said: “This tragic news has come as shock to the local community and of course is devastating for her family who we are supporting.

“We have a team of officers working around the clock on this investigation and I can confirm that we have two men in police custody – at this time we aren’t looking for anybody else.

“We are piecing together Leanne’s last known movements from 6pm on Monday February 24 to 2.20pm the following Thursday when she was found by officers.

“Anyone who lives in or who has travelled through Gomer Road or surrounding areas during this time are asked to check their private CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may be relevant.

“It doesn’t matter how insignificant it may seem. We particularly want to hear from people who knew Leanne and who have not yet spoken with officers.

“The community will have noticed police activity in the area and this is to reassure residents who we know are concerned and to speak to them to see if they have information which may assist us.”

A police cordon remains in place at the address.