Swimming pool closures put children ‘at risk of drowning’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Young people are facing a "terrifying" increased risk of drowning due to the widespread closure of public swimming pools across the UK, a union has warned.

The GMB union stated its research supports a study revealing that 500 public swimming pools have shut their doors since 2010. Nearly half of these closures have occurred in just the last five years.

Council-owned facilities have been particularly affected, with closures reported across London, the West Midlands, South West, Wales, South East, Yorkshire, Scotland, the North East, and the Midlands.

Kevin Brandstatter, GMB national officer, said: “The Conservatives’ grim legacy of austerity has left brutal scars right across society.

“Local authorities being forced to close so many swimming pools is a particularly terrifying example.

“Learning to swim is a basic life skill, splashing in a pool is a fundamental childhood joy – two things being potentially now denied to thousands of youngsters.

“Taken to its extreme, it leaves young people at risk of drowning.

“It’s going to take years to repair the damage the Tories did, but Labour’s fair funding review must start funding local authorities properly again.”

open image in gallery A man dives into Hathersage open-air swimming pool, at Hope Valley in the Peak District (Danny Lawson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Leaders from across local government and the fitness and leisure sector have urged the Government to increase funds for community assets such as leisure centres, swimming pools and local gyms.

A coalition made up of the Local Government Association, Chief Cultural and Leisure Officers Association, Community Leisure UK, Society of Local Authority Chief Executives and Senior Managers, Swim England, and ukactive said funding should be invested in facilities people rely on every day to stay active and healthy.

It published a report revealing that 30% of children in Year 7 cannot swim 25 metres confidently, up from 27% in 2017/18.

Since 2010, around 500 swimming pools have closed, representing a loss of more than 34,000 square metres of water space, with nearly half closing in the last five years, the study found.

The coalition also warned that 60% of swimming pools are beyond their expected lifespan or in need of refurbishment.

Liz Green, who chairs the Local Government Association’s culture, tourism and sport board, said: “Local communities rely on sport and leisure facilities every day, whether it is swimming for the family or going to the gym.

“The benefits to both physical and mental health can be life-changing, yet without urgent investment we risk losing these altogether.”

She welcomed a recent announcement by the Government of £400 million for grass roots sports facilities.