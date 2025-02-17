Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man with Down syndrome died after his support worker “landed on him” while jumping into a swimming pool, an inquest has heard.

Michael Parker, a resident of The Grange care home in Bookham, Surrey, died on 12 June, 2023.

At the time, he was on holiday in Spain with staff members and other residents from The Grange.

An inquest into the 43-year-old’s death is being held at Surrey Coroner’s Court.

On Monday, his support worker Harry Beckwith told the court that Mr Parker was “jumping in and out” of the pool prior to his death.

“Michael was jumping in and out of the pool, doing his dancing and all that so I decided to jump in with him so he could enjoy his holiday and we jumped in and out a few good times before the incident happened,” Mr Beckwith said.

Mr Parker jumped into the pool, to his left, Mr Beckwith said.

He continued: “I jumped to the right trying to miss him but somehow he had gone underneath me and I landed on him.”

open image in gallery An inquest into Michael Parker’s death is being held at Surrey Coroner’s Court ( PA Archive )

Mr Beckwith then realised that Mr Parker was “not there” and had gone “to the bottom”, he said. He went down to pick Mr Parker up before taking him to the stairs of the pool and asking the lifeguard for help.

Asked whether the water was “clear” when he jumped in, Mr Beckwith said it was not because of the waterfall in the pool.

The support worker told the inquest that the day before the incident, members of the group – including himself and Mr Parker – had been jumping into the pool, and that no-one had told them they were not allowed to do so.

Mr Beckwith said he had not received any lifeguard training before the trip but had completed some training regarding safety and taking care of clients in and around swimming pools.

He told the court he had had no specific training regarding individuals with Down syndrome and did not have any difficulties communicating with Mr Parker.

Elaine Smith, who was staying at the hotel at the time and witnessed the incident from a nearby sun lounger, told the inquest she saw Mr Beckwith land “right on Michael”.

She said people present knew there was something wrong after the pair jumped in because Mr Parker “did not come back up”

“Harry dived to the bottom of the pool and brought him up, he had his arms underneath Michael and brought him along to a shallow bit in the pool and that’s when the lifeguard jumped in as well and he was just lying in Harry’s arms flat with just his head moving,” she added.

Ms Smith told the court she thought Mr Parker may have moved towards Mr Beckwith as the care worker jumped in.

Asked whether it was possible Mr Parker had stayed in one place and did not move towards Mr Beckwith, she said: “I don’t know because when it happened Harry landed right on Michael.

“The last time I saw Michael he wasn’t where Harry had jumped in, it was like he jumped right towards where Harry was jumping in.”

The court heard that Ms Smith had described the incident as a “horrible freak accident” in a written witness statement provided to the inquest.

In a statement read out on behalf of Mr Parker’s family by Emily Raynor, representing them, his brother described him as “full of life and energy” with an “innate sense of empathy”.

The statement said Mr Parker loved “rocking out on the dance floor” and his song of choice was ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’ by Queen.

“Michael’s death has devastated us all,” they added.