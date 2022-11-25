Boy injured in Swindon hit and run that shut Akers Way

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police are searching for a driver after a teenage boy was injured in a hit-and-run outside a secondary school in Swindon.

The incident happened on Walkingshaw Road opposite Nova Hreod School at 8.20am this morning.

The teenager has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The driver failed to stop at the scene and is being actively sought by the police.

Wiltshire Police said initial descriptions of the vehicle involved were that it was dark in colour, believed to be burgundy.

Nearby Akers Way has been closed in both directions and is likely to remain so for several hours, with drivers advised to seek alternative routes.

Chief Inspector Paul Saunders said: “This was a serious collision and the next of kin of the child involved have been informed and are being supported by officers at this incredibly difficult time.

“We know this incident will have caused upset and concern amongst the local community – especially given events that unfolded on this same stretch of road 31 years ago. Officers remain in the area this morning, conducting enquiries and speaking with local residents.”

Anyone with information should call Wiltshire Police on 999 quoting log 67 of today.