Girl, 13, arrested on suspicion of murder following woman’s death in Swindon

A 13-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.

Police said the teenager was detained following an incident in Baydon Close, Moredon, Swindon, on Friday evening.

Officers responded to reports of disorder inside a house and when they arrived a woman in her 50s living at the address was found to be not breathing. There were no other reported injuries.

She was declared dead at the scene.

Police said her next of kin had been informed.

A scene has been set up at the property while enquiries are carried out to establish the full circumstances around the woman’s death.

Detective Inspector Darren Ambrose, from the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “This is a serious incident in which a woman has sadly died.

“We have set up a cordon at the address while an investigation is carried out.

“I can confirm that we have arrested a teenage girl in connection with this incident and we are not looking for anyone else.

“We would encourage people not to speculate on the circumstances around this incident.

“We appreciate the concern that this may cause the local community. If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to an officer.”