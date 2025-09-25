Massive explosion at warehouse on Swindon industrial estate

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fire at warehouse of an industrial estate which caused a “massive explosion” is still being dealt with by Wiltshire emergency services.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the Groundwell Industrial Estate in Swindon shortly after 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Overnight, 12 fire engines and specialist vehicles attended the scene to extinguish the blaze, with firefighters using a water tower from an aerial ladder platform.

Wiltshire Police said it was was working to evacuate the immediate area, but there was no need for nearby residents to leave their homes.

In order to tackle the incident, Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said that power was isolated in the local area until 1am.

open image in gallery The incident occurred at Groundwell Industrial Estate ( Stratton St Margaret Fire Station )

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said on its website it needed to isolate power "due to a safety concern on our network".

"There is no concern for safety at your property, however, there is an isolated issue elsewhere our teams need to make safe before they can turn your power back on," the company said.

In their latest update, the fire service said: “Firefighters have remained on scene throughout the night, dampening down and monitoring the incident.

“Three crews remain on scene this morning. An investigation into the cause of the fire will continue today.”

open image in gallery ( Stratton St Margaret Fire Station )

Taking to social media, one local resident said her house had “literally shook” after a “massive explosion”.

She said: "Huge fireball. Really hope there is no one hurt and hope the emergency services keep safe from harm."

Another woman said: "I wondered what that huge noise was. Shook my doors. I thought someone was trying to break in. I hope all ok for those involved and hoping nobody got hurt."