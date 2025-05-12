Switzerland lives up to stereotype with ‘beautifully organised’ Eurovision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Switzerland is living up to its stereotype by delivering a “beautifully organised” Eurovision Song Contest, the director of the event has said.

Basel is hosting the 2025 contest after Switzerland’s Nemo won last May in Sweden with The Code, which explored them coming to terms with their non-binary identity.

Last year in Malmo, pro-Palestinian protests were held outside the event’s arena due to Israel’s participation amid the war in Gaza, and the show was also hit by criticism from its contestants.

This time around, Martin Green has been brought in by organisers the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) as the new director of the contest, after being an executive producer on Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool, and the ceremonies of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Mr Green told a press conference on Monday in Basel: “Everyone’s really excited to finally show you what we’ve been up to for the last few months. In the last two weeks, the Swiss have done an extraordinary job this year.

“It is almost stereotypically beautifully organised. Come with us on the journey. Let’s share a bit of love this week. Shall we? I think it’s probably the biggest weapon we have. It’s a bit of love this week, so come with us on the journey.”

Following last year, the EBU conducted a review and pledged a new code of conduct for 2025, with a raft of measures to “protect” the wellbeing of artists in Basel – these appear to include the scrapping of semi-final media conferences, and more welfare measures for artists, and rules for delegations, and journalists.

Mr Green said: “I realise that we’ve changed a few things up this year. What I can absolutely tell you now we’ve put it into practice, is the artists are loving it.

“They are relaxed. They feel that they’ve got time to make sure that before they go in front of the world, they feel confident and rehearsed. You’ll remember, there’s a lot of new artists here. This is the biggest thing they’ve ever done.”

One big change is that the semi-finals will focus on the artists’ reactions, using three-split screens to show one act qualifying for the first nine going through.

The 10th act qualifying in each semi-final will be announced the usual way by the hosts.

On Sunday, the Eurovision opening event, the Turquoise Carpet, saw Palestinian flags held by crowds protesting over Israel’s inclusion, and more demonstrations are scheduled for Saturday in the city centre at 7pm local time.

Basel police’s head of communications, Adrian Plachesi, told the PA news agency that the force was aware these type of events could mean an “increased risk of terror attacks” from extremists, and they were also monitoring in case of “cyber attacks” on the city’s infrastructure.

The force has stepped up video surveillance because of the “heightened threat level” and the city centre has some road closures, Swiss police said.

Mr Plachesi said no permission has been granted for protests, but officers would be stationed for expected pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

He added officers “might have to intervene”, if demonstrations interfere with “public safety”.

About 1,300 Swiss police officers are on duty in Basel this week, with more forces drafted in from the Swiss Armed Forces, federal police and neighbouring countries – Germany and France – ahead of the two semi-finals on Tuesday and Thursday, and the grand final on Saturday.

Current favourites to win include KAJ, who are from Finland’s Swedish-speaking minority and will represent Sweden, with the upbeat comical Bara Bada Bastu – inspired by the Nordic sauna culture.

The hit is the first time the country, which is tied with Ireland for the most Eurovision wins, has entered with a song in Swedish since the 1990s, when the rules on competing in a country’s official language were relaxed.

Others in contention are Dutch entry Claude Kiambe’s C’est La Vie, Israeli singer Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 2023 Hamas attacks, with New Day Will Rise, Austrian singer JJ’s Wasted Love, and French singer Louane’s ballad Maman.

On Tuesday, Switzerland’s Zoe Me, the Netherlands and Ukraine’s Ziferblat will perform, and on Thursday the UK’s girl group Remember Monday, Ireland’s Emmy Kristiansen and Israel will take to the stage.