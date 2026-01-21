Trump to address world leaders at Davos as tensions flare over Greenland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump is set to address a gathering of world leaders and business chiefs as tensions flare between the US and Europe over his threats to take control of Greenland.

The US President is expected to speak at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland after doubling down on his insistence that America needed to acquire the island.

His journey to Switzerland was delayed after his plane, Air Force One, was forced to turn round after what White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said was “a minor electrical issue”.

The plane returned safely and Mr Trump was boarding another aircraft to complete the journey.

Mr Trump is due on stage on Wednesday afternoon at the event where Chancellor Rachel Reeves has led a UK delegation including Trade Secretary Peter Kyle.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper is also expected at the gathering.

The US leader used a wide-ranging White House press conference on Tuesday evening to express uncertainty about Nato members coming to America’s defence and repeat his claim that the US needs Greenland for security purposes.

He confirmed he would be travelling to Switzerland, saying “we have a lot of meetings scheduled on Greenland” and “I think things are going to work out pretty well”.

Downing Street said there would be “engagement on all levels” but would not get ahead of any potential discussions when asked on Tuesday if the UK delegation would speak with the US at the event.

“I think something’s going to happen that’s going to be very good for everybody,” he said.

“I think that we will work something out… Nato is going to be very happy and we’re going to be very happy.

“But we need it for security purposes, we need it for national security and even world security. It is very important.”

Speaking to reporters, he also said: “The big fear I have with Nato is we spend tremendous amounts of money with Nato, and I know we’ll come to their rescue but I just really do question whether or not they’ll come to ours.”

Article 5 of the Nato treaty, which lays out the bloc’s mutual defence guarantees, has been invoked only once in its history, in the aftermath of the September 11 2001 attacks.

In a social media spree earlier on Tuesday, the US president launched an attack on the UK decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Islands, revealed messages from European leaders including Emmanuel Macron and posted images showing Greenland as US territory.

Speaking later at a press conference, Mr Trump insisted he gets “along very well” with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French president but revealed they had not spoken since his Truth Social posts.

“I mean, they always treat me well. They get a little bit rough when, you know, when I’m not around, but when I’m around they treat me very nicely,” he said.

But in a further criticism of the UK, he said both leaders needed to “straighten out their countries” and confirmed he was “against” Britain’s Chagos Islands deal.

Mr Trump has threatened to hit Britain and other European allies with 10% tariffs from February 1 unless they agree to his purchase of Greenland and he has refused to rule out using military force to seize the island.

The US president has warned that Russia and China pose a national security risk from the Arctic and has claimed Denmark is incapable of protecting Greenland.

Sir Keir has joined other European leaders in opposing the prospect of American tariffs, calling it “completely wrong” and called for continued dialogue among allies.

In Downing Street, the Prime Minister said there was a clear feeling among Nato members that more needs to be done to secure the Arctic.

No 10 said that at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting he “reiterated that Greenland’s future was a matter for Greenlanders and the Kingdom of Denmark”.

He spoke with European Council president Antonio Costa in a call on Tuesday evening during which he said the UK was prepared to “play its part to protect Arctic security alongside Nato,” according to a Downing Street readout.