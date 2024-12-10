Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

It was neither Britain’s biggest tree nor its oldest. But the majestic sycamore that stood for 150 years along a stretch of Hadrian’s Wall in northern England was one of the most beloved.

Perched symmetrically in a dip between two hills, the Sycamore Gap tree had been the site of first kisses, wedding proposals and even a place where the ashes of loved ones were scattered.

When local residents and admirers woke to the news last fall that it had been cut down in the dark of night, they wanted to know why and who could have committed such a senseless act.

On Monday, prosecutors were expected to start providing those answers.

However, one of the men accused of felling the famous tree and causing more than £620,000 of damage was too ill to stand trial, court heard.

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, was unable to attend Newcastle Crown Court, prosecutors said.

Graham and Adam Carruthers, 32, have pleaded not guilty to two counts each of criminal damage. Prosecutors said the value of the tree exceeded £620,000 and damage to the wall was assessed at £1,100.

“This is a case that will be instantly recognisable to you, indeed anyone hearing the charges read out,” prosecutor Rebecca Brown said in May, as the two defendants made their first court appearance.

“The prosecution say the tree was deliberately felled on 28 September last year and the resultant fall damaged Hadrian’s Wall, a Unesco World Heritage Site,” Brown said. “The prosecution say these defendants are responsible as part of a joint enterprise.”

open image in gallery The tree on Hadrian’s Wall was much-loved by walkers visiting Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Media )

Word of the tree's demise spread swiftly and the impact reverberated through the wild and scenic Northumberland region.

“I still can’t come to terms with the fact that the tree’s not there,” said Catherine Cape, who lives nearby. “I am still really angry about it. I can’t understand why you would want to destroy something so beautiful.”

The tree became famous after being featured in Kevin Costner’s 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was a big draw for tourism.

Before the tree was cut down, about 80 per cent of the inquiries at Northumberland National Park 's main visitors center were from people planning to walk to the tree, the park's chief executive, Tony Gates, said after the tree was cut down.

The sycamore’s broad canopy framed between two hills had long been a popular draw for landscape photographers and a scenic stop for walkers on the path along the wall.

open image in gallery The tree also damaged Hadrian’s Wall when it fell (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Archive )

Cape walked to the tree on her first and second dates with her future husband. They later watched their daughter take her first steps there. And after her mother and sister both died in 2020, she met her brother-in-law and nephews there when they couldn’t gather indoors during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The tree was a huge draw for the guests that stayed at a small cabin Cape owns. Bookings dropped off after the tree was downed but they have largely rebounded.

She used to drive past the tree two or three days a week but now takes the highway instead because she doesn't like to see the empty space on the hillside where it stood.

The sycamore was removed with a crane and taken to a National Trust property for storage. A section of the trunk went on display at the park visitor center this fall and seeds from the tree that were used to grow saplings are being donated for planting around the U.K.

In time, the tree itself may grow back. More than two dozens shoots were discovered sprouting from the stump.

“The tree does still live on, but just not in the form that it was,” Cape said. "We’ll never see it in our lifetime grow into a tree, or what it was before."