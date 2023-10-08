Sycamore Gap tree detectives ‘hunting key clue which might crack case’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tiny traces of oil left on the stump of the Sycamore Gap tree could lead police to identify the person who chopped it down, it has emerged.

Forensic scientists are searching for traces from the chainsaw's oiler, which lubricates the chain of the saw to keep it from overheating and freezing up. According to those familiar with the case, a distinctive oil mixture might lead officers to the saw.

The 70ft Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland, believed to have been about 300 years old, was cut down overnight on September 27, in what detectives described as a “deliberate act of vandalism”.

The National Trust, which manages the land where the tree stood, said it was “shocked and saddened” to learn of the news.

Now, as Northumbria Police continue their search for evidence to catch the culprit, forensic scientists claim traces of the chainsaw oil could help officers in the case.

Dr Angela Gallop, one of Britain’s most experienced forensic scientists, told The Times: “Any oil smeared on to the stump from the chainsaw could be useful in providing a link with a particular saw.

“When topping up machinery with different types of oils, you might add one type of oil with another type of oil with slightly different chemical components, and build up a chemical ‘fingerprint’.”

Another expert said: “It’s not uncommon for farmers to save themselves £20 by using engine oil to lubricate the chain. Or they might have used one of the popular makes like Husqvarna or Stihl. Or perhaps a blend of both might be found, giving a unique forensic makeup.”

Forensic investigators examining the felled Sycamore Gap tree (PA)

The hope of a breakthrough comes after police arrested a 69-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident. Both have been released on bail.

The felling of the Sycamore Gap tree caused widespread upset across the country, including distraught celebrities and politicians who expressed their outrage.

The National Trust is now meeting with its stakeholders to decide whether to try to save or replace the iconic maple.

“It is clear this tree was special to many, many people,” a spokesperson told The Independent. “In the immediate term, our priority has been to ensure the safety of the site, and the tree, and to support staff and the local community coming to terms with the news.

“We are beginning discussions with stakeholders about the future of the site, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and will be working with Northumberland National Park and local people to decide the best way forward. We will inform people as soon as we know.”