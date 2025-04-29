Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men have gone on trial at Newcastle Crown Court accused of cutting down the landmark tree at Sycamore Gap on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland “in an act of deliberate and mindless criminal damage.”

Daniel Graham, 39, of Milbeck Stables, Carlisle, and Adam Carruthers, 32, of Church Street, Wigton, Cumbria, are each charged with two counts each of criminal damage on September 28 2023.

One of these relates to the famous tree, and the other to the Roman-built wall which is a Unesco World Heritage Site.

On Tuesday, prosecutor Richard Wright KC outlined to jurors how the defendants are alleged to have travelled from their homes in Cumbria to Sycamore Gap to chop down the tree in the middle of the night.

Here is an alleged timeline of the events leading up to the felling of the tree:

Wednesday, 27 September 2023

10.02am – Graham sends message to Carruthers saying: “Big storm tonight we might get onto storm damage get saws warmed up”

5.20pm – Walker takes a picture of the Sycamore Gap tree, still standing

open image in gallery Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32, , are each charged with two counts each of criminal damage ( PA/Getty Images )

10.23pm – Carruthers’ phone rings Graham’s phone for one minute and 18 seconds. Prosecutors say this is the last contact between them because after this they were travelling together to Sycamore Gap

11.35-11.38pm – Graham’s phone picked up at cell sites on the A689 between Carlisle and Brampton.

11.37pm – Graham’s Range Rover captured by an ANPR camera at Brampton

11.41pm – Graham’s phone ‘detaches’ from the network. Prosecutors say it was deliberately disconnected

11.55pm – CCTV camera at the Twice Brewed Inn captures vehicle headlights travelling up and then making a left-hand turn towards the Steel Rigg Car Park, used by visitors to Sycamore Gap

Thursday, 28 September 2023

12.32am – A video is made on Graham’s phone showing the sound of a chainsaw, followed by the sound of a tree falling

12.34am – Photograph taken on Graham’s iPhone which prosecutors say shows the outline of the felled tree

12.58am – CCTV camera at the Twice Brewed Inn shows vehicle headlights again, this time going the opposite way.

1.18am – Graham’s Range Rover captured by ANPR camera at Brampton again, this time travelling west back towards Carlisle

open image in gallery People gather around the stump of the Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland (PA) ( PA Archive )

1.26am – Range Rover captured on ANPR camera. Three minutes later Carruthers’ partner sends him a video of a child being bottle fed. He replies: “I’ve got a better video than that.” Eight minutes later, Graham’s phone sends the video of the tree being felled to Carruthers’ phone

1.28am – Graham’s phone reconnects to the network

2am – Photographs and two short videos taken on Graham’s mobile phone, at his home, show a piece of wood, next to a chainsaw, in the boot of his Range Rover

9.46am – Police receive a report that the tree has been damaged. The investigation begins

10.20am – Carruthers sends Graham an image of Facebook comments, with one circled that says: “Judging by the quality of the cut and size of tree I would say whoever it was has knowledge of how to fell large trees.”

They discuss another comment from a man called Kevin Hartness saying: “Some weak people that walk this earth disgusting behaviour.” Carruthers sends another voice note to Graham saying: “I’d like to see Kevin Hartness launch an operation like we did last night hmm I don’t think he’s got the minerals.”

7.02pm – Graham sends another voice note to Carruthers saying: “It’s on f****** Sky News as we speak.” Prosecutors say this is one of numerous messages between the pair that day “revelling” in what they had done

31 October 2023

Graham and Carruthers arrested and interviewed. Police find two chainsaws, and a chainsaw blade and cover at Graham’s house

3 November 2023

Graham and Carruthers arrested and interviewed again. Carruthers’ property searched and a chainsaw is found

30 April 2024

Graham and Carruthers are charged with criminal damage. They both later plead not guilty.