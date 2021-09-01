Syed Taalay Ahmed: British journalist shot dead in Ghana robbery

Tributes have been paid to a British TV journalist murdered in Ghana who “always seemed to be filled with life and joy”.

Syed Taalay Ahmed, 31, was filming a documentary for Muslim Television Ahmadiyaa International (MTA) News when he was killed, the station said.

According to local news reports, Mr Ahmed, who was brought up in Hartlepool, was travelling with a colleague and a driver when they were ambushed and robbed near the town of Tamale, in the north of the country, on August 23.

The reports said armed men emerged from the bush and opened fire on the Toyota vehicle, taking cash and mobile phones.

Mr Ahmed was treated at a clinic before being rushed to hospital in Tamale where he was pronounced dead. A local colleague, Umaru Abdul Hakim, was also shot but survived.

In a press release, Ghana Police said two men thought to be involved in the murder and other incidents were killed by officers during an exchange of gunfire in the days after the tragedy. It said four others were arrested.

In a statement, MTA News said: “As many are now aware, earlier this week a most devoted and sincere member of our MTA News team, Syed Taalay Ahmed sahib, lost his life whilst travelling abroad in Ghana on duty in the service of Islam.

“He was a much loved member of the MTA team and produced a series of faith-inspiring documentaries and programmes.

“We will miss him every day and strive to build up on the great work he did.”

Ahmed, who completed a Masters in Journalism at Sunderland University, is survived by his wife, two young children, parents and siblings, according to reports.

His body is reportedly being flown back to the UK today.

The journalist was also remembered by former teammates at Hartlepool Cricket Club.

Director of coaching and 4th XI captain Chris Smith said: “Off the field, Taalay always seemed to be filled with life and joy.

“He had an infectious smile and was always happy to chat with anyone about pretty much anything, all the while keeping an eye on the cricket.

“Although no longer living in the northeast, Taalay still showed a keen interest in what was going on at Park Drive. He will be truly missed.”

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time,” the club added.