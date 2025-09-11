Bodily fluids smeared on synagogues during wave of antisemitic attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four synagogues had a substance smeared on them and a liquid was thrown towards a school during a series of “revolting” antisemitic incidents, police have said.

An investigation has been launched after seven Jewish premises in Barnet, north London, were targeted in separate incidents over recent weeks, according to the Metropolitan Police.

It is understood the substance and liquid were bodily fluids.

A private residence and four synagogues in Golders Green had a “substance smeared on them”, while a liquid was thrown towards a school and over a car in two other incidents, the force said.

Following inquiries, police said they believe the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences, which are being investigated as religiously-motivated criminal damage.

Detective Superintendent Katie Harber from the North West Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “These are revolting and appalling acts and we are urging the public to help us identify the perpetrator.

“Police and local partners continue to carry out extensive CCTV inquiries which have established the same suspect is likely responsible for all seven offences.

open image in gallery Police have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the investigation ( Metropolitan Police/PA )

“Detectives and neighbourhood officers are working at pace to identify them.

“We are very aware of how distressing these offences have been for those who have been targeted. We will not tolerate this kind of behaviour.”

Ms Harber said the force is actively engaging with the local community to provide reassurance and support, and she encouraged people to speak to police regarding any concerns they may have.

Officers were first called to a report of religiously-motivated criminal damage relating to a synagogue on the morning of Wednesday September 3, with further reports that similar offences had taken place in the early hours of Thursday September 4 at a private property, and Sunday September 7 at another synagogue.

Police received reports that a liquid was thrown at a school at around 2am on Monday September 8 and that a substance had been smeared on two further synagogues on Tuesday September 2 and overnight on Thursday September 11.

As a result of inquiries, officers were able to link a seventh incident which took place on Friday August 15 and involved a liquid being thrown over a car linked to a fifth synagogue.

No arrests have been made at this stage, police said on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the CST (Community Security Trust), a charity which looks after security for British Jews, said: “The extreme defilement of several Jewish locations in and around Golders Green is utterly abhorrent and deeply distressing.

“CST is working closely with police and communal partners to support victims and help identify and apprehend the perpetrator.

“We urge anyone with information to contact CST, the police or Shomrim immediately.”

A spokesperson for the Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “These repeated incidents are leaving British Jews anxious and vulnerable in their own neighbourhoods, not to mention disgusted.”

Police have released an image and CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the investigation and have urged anyone with information to contact the force on 101, quoting 1071/03SEP.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.