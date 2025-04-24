UK lifts more sanctions in Syria to support efforts to rebuild country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has lifted further sanctions on Syria as the country seeks to rebuild after the toppling of Bashar Assad late last year.

The Foreign Office announced on Thursday that restrictions on sectors of the Syrian economy such as financial services and energy production would be eased to facilitate investment in the country.

Sanctions have also been lifted on 12 entities including the Syrian interior and defence ministries, its intelligence services and four media organisations.

Restrictions on members of the former regime and those involved in the trade in the drug captagon, a form of amphetamine, remain in place.

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said: “The Syrian people deserve the opportunity to rebuild their country and economy, and a stable Syria is in the UK’s national interest.

“That’s why I’m pleased that today the UK has amended its Syria sanctions and lifted sanctions on 12 entities to support them to do just that.”

The Assad regime collapsed in December last year after rebels led by proscribed group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) stormed the capital Damascus, forcing the president to flee after 24 years in charge.

Foreign Office officials have since engaged with Syria’s new leadership, meeting its leader Ahmed al-Sharaa in December, but HTS remains banned in the UK due to its links with Al Qaeda.

However, the Foreign Office did lift sanctions on 24 Syrian entities last month, including the central bank, Syrian Arab Airlines and energy companies.

Mr Falconer added: “The UK is committed to building greater stability in Syria and the wider region. This also enables us to bolster national security at home to support the Government’s plan for change.”