Asda stores recall popular item because it may contain pieces of metal

Asda has pulled a brand of spinach from its shelves due to fears some products may contain small pieces of metal.

The Food Standards Agency said Taj chopped spinach should not be consumed and should instead be returned to stores.

The product is sold in Asda shops and at Eden Farm wholesalers.

The spinach affected is in a 450g bag, has a best-before date of January 2026, and the barcode 506013649177.

Asda wrote on its website: “If you have purchased Taj chopped spinach, please bring it back to your nearest store where you will be given a full refund. You do not need your receipt.

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

The spinach can be returned to any Asda store without a receipt (PA)

Asda added the recall is “precautionary”.

The Food Standards Agency said in a statement: “This product may contain pieces of metal which makes it unsafe to eat.

“Taj Foods is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

Any customers with questions are asked to contact sales@tajfoods.com or call 0208 594 1542.