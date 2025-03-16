Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The daughter of two British pensioners arrested by the Taliban says her parents have been separated, with her father now moved to a high-security prison.

Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were detained by the Taliban on February 1 while travelling to their home in Bamyan province.

They were arrested alongside an American friend, Faye Hall, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.

In what she described as a "shocking escalation", their daughter told The Sunday Times that Mr Reynolds had been moved to an "undisclosed location".

His health has "significantly deteriorated", Sarah Entwistle said.

“We hear he now has a chest infection, a double eye infection and serious digestive issues due to poor nutrition. Without immediate access to necessary medication, his life is in serious danger,” she said.

“Our desperate appeal to the Taliban is that they release them to their home, where they have the medication he needs to survive.

“We believe this request should be viewed not merely as a plea, but as a unique opportunity to demonstrate an unforgettable act of kindness that will resonate around the world.”

open image in gallery Peter Reynolds’s life is now in ‘serious danger’, his daughter says ( Rebuild Consultants )

In a statement reported by the BBC in February, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”

Mr Qani added that Mr and Mrs Reynolds and Mrs Hall all had Afghan passports and national ID cards.

Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes in Afghanistan for 18 years.

They remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.

The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.

It is understood the couple’s family did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.