British pensioners arrested by Taliban kept in separate jails as daughter fears for father’s life
In a ‘shocking escalation’, the ill 79-year-old has been moved to an undisclosed location
The daughter of two British pensioners arrested by the Taliban says her parents have been separated, with her father now moved to a high-security prison.
Peter Reynolds, 79, and his wife Barbie, 75, were detained by the Taliban on February 1 while travelling to their home in Bamyan province.
They were arrested alongside an American friend, Faye Hall, and a translator from the couple’s Rebuild training business.
In what she described as a "shocking escalation", their daughter told The Sunday Times that Mr Reynolds had been moved to an "undisclosed location".
His health has "significantly deteriorated", Sarah Entwistle said.
“We hear he now has a chest infection, a double eye infection and serious digestive issues due to poor nutrition. Without immediate access to necessary medication, his life is in serious danger,” she said.
“Our desperate appeal to the Taliban is that they release them to their home, where they have the medication he needs to survive.
“We believe this request should be viewed not merely as a plea, but as a unique opportunity to demonstrate an unforgettable act of kindness that will resonate around the world.”
In a statement reported by the BBC in February, Taliban official Abdul Mateen Qani said: “A series of considerations is being taken into account, and after evaluation, we will endeavour to release them as soon as possible.”
Mr Qani added that Mr and Mrs Reynolds and Mrs Hall all had Afghan passports and national ID cards.
Mr and Mrs Reynolds have run school training programmes in Afghanistan for 18 years.
They remained in the country after the Taliban takeover in 2021.
The couple, who originally met at the University of Bath, married in Kabul in 1970.
It is understood the couple’s family did not want the UK Government to get involved with the case.