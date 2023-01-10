Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A former Team GB rower and Army captain died after being thrown from her horse when it was spooked, an inquest heard.

Tanya Brady, described by her family as an “amazing individual who strived for perfection”, died at the scene of the accident in Liss, Hampshire, on 28 April.

The Winchester inquest heard the 49-year-old, from Liphook, was riding her horse when a scaffolder working nearby saw the animal acting “erratically”.

The witness said: “The female rider took to the grass with her horse and the horse gathered speed. I estimate it got to 35mph across the green with the female rider screaming as she tried to get control of the horse.

“She was ejected from the horse, I heard a crack as she fell.”

Ms Brady was found in a 10ft deep ditch where paramedics and police attempted to save her but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination revealed that she died of multiple traumatic injuries to her chest.

Recording a verdict of accidental death, Hampshire coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: “We cannot identify what triggered this horse as it entered on to the grass.

“It did get spooked and headed off at pace with Tanya still riding the horse before, I suspect, it came to an abrupt halt at the mound before the ditch and she was ejected from the horse and fell the 10ft into the ditch.”

The inquest heard that Ms Brady was commissioned into the Army and served with the Royal Logistics Corps where she continued her love of sports.

She rowed for the British Army and became a full-time athlete and member of Team GB, taking part in the rowing world championships in 2005.

She was married in 2004 and left the Army the following year.

Mr Wilkinson added: “Tanya was an accomplished Army officer, she was an accomplished sportswoman reaching an incredibly high level, she represented her country, the British Army, and she was a dedicated mother and wife.

“She led a life through passion and drive.”