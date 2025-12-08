Combatting arson attacks ‘vital for society’, Taoiseach warns after house fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is “vital” that the State prevents further arson attacks and brings perpetrators to justice, the Taoiseach has said, as gardai search for those responsible for a fatal house fire in Co Offaly.

A murder investigation has been launched after the deaths of a woman and a child at a house on Castleview Park in Edenderry at around 7.45pm on Saturday.

The victims have been named as four-year-old Tadhg Farrell and Mary Holt, aged 60.

Another woman, aged in her 50s, is being treated in hospital for her injuries. Post-mortem examinations were to be carried out on Sunday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said at the weekend that they believe the house was attacked by a person or persons unknown at this time and that the fire was deliberately started.

On Monday, Taoiseach Micheal Martin described the incident as a “savage, callous and reckless attack on a family home”, adding the “level of inhumanity is difficult to comprehend”.

“This violence must stop in our society. Those responsible for this criminal attack will be brought to justice and no effort will be spared by the gardai and by the State to ensure that that happens.”

He added: “At a time like this, at Christmas time, to witness a young, four-year-old and his grand aunt being killed in this savage way is something that I think all of us in society are shocked at.”

The Fianna Fail leader said the attack was an “assault on society” as he noted that there had been other recent arson attacks in which accelerants were used.

Mr Martin said Cabinet would be discussing how to prevent similar attacks in the future.

“The stakes are vital for us all as a society that we do develop the capacity to prevent such attacks and make sure that those who committed them are apprehended and brought to justice.”

On Monday, Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan condemned the attack and said it was “designed to kill the inhabitants”.

He told RTE that one line of inquiry being pursued by gardai was that the attack was “caused by people involved in the drugs trade”.

He added: “If that is the case, it shows how dangerous that trade is and how dangerous it is to innocent people, such as the two innocent people who were killed and the innocent woman who was seriously injured.

“It just confirms that drugs are destroying societies and people who get involved in drugs need to know that it will wreak devastation not just on themselves but those who are close to them.”

Mr O’Callaghan said gardai are following a “definite line of inquiry” into the “shocking” attack, and urged anyone with information to come forward.

An appeal has been issued for anyone who was in the vicinity of Castleview Park or adjoining roads between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, or who was driving in the vicinity of Castleview Park or adjoining roads between 7pm and 8pm on Saturday, to contact gardai.