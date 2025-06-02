Taskmaster creator Alex Horne hosts competition at care home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taskmaster creator Alex Horne hosted a competition inspired by the Channel 4 TV show at a care home in Oxfordshire.

The 46-year-old comedian visited a care home in Adderbury where he set a series of challenges that saw four residents compete against each other.

The tasks included identifying everything related to pineapples and residents closing their eyes and raising their hand when they thought one minute had passed.

The competitors also had a plate of sweets they had to transfer to another plate with only a straw, with the final task involving residents building the tallest tower using spaghetti and marshmallows.

“I’ve done Taskmaster with kids in schools, stags and hens in pubs, boys and girls in scout huts, executives in offices and over a hundred comedians on telly over the last 10 years, but this was perhaps the most memorable task session for me,” said Horne.

“The four contestants were as competitive as anyone I’ve tested before, and they demonstrated different ways of lateral thinking, as well as some creative interpretations of my rules.”

Resident Ruth Johnson, aged 100, said: “At first I didn’t know what was expected of us, and I wondered what we’d need to do with all of that spaghetti.

“Alex was so nice. I thought I had met him before, but I think I just knew him from the television.”

Wojciech Kuczkowski, general manager at Seccombe Court, said: “The residents love to watch Taskmaster and we wanted to give them a chance to take on the challenges for themselves.

“All four competitors did an amazing job, and it was great to see their competitive spirits come out. I’d like to extend a big thank you to Alex for joining us and hosting our challenge.”

The original version of Taskmaster was created by Horne as a live show for the 2010 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

It first aired on UKTV’s Dave in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2019.

The comedy gameshow sees five celebrities compete in a series of bizarre challenges presented to them by the Taskmaster Greg Davies, with Horne as his assistant.