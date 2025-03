17th century painting looted by Nazis to be returned by Tate Britain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 17th-century painting looted by Nazis from the home of a Jewish Belgian art collector is being returned to his family by Tate Britain.

The Spoliation Advisory Panel recommended the return of Henry Gibbs’ 1654 work, Aeneas And His Family Fleeing Burning Troy, from Tate Britain to the heirs of Samuel Hartveld.

The panel, which investigates claims for Nazi-looted art in UK public collections, deemed the painting "looted as an act of racial persecution."

Hartveld, a Belgian art collector, left the painting behind when he and his wife fled Antwerp in May 1940 to escape the German occupation.

Though Hartveld survived the war, he never recovered his art collection, much of which is thought to be dispersed among European galleries.

The painting's return marks a significant victory for Hartveld's great-grandchildren, who are now set to receive their ancestor's lost artwork.

open image in gallery The painting's return marks a significant victory for Hartveld's great-grandchildren ( Tate/PA Wire )

The Gibbs painting was bought from the art gallery Galerie Jan de Maere in Brussels in 1994 by the Tate collection, after Rene van den Broeck purchased Mr Hartveld’s collection and home for a “paltry sum”, the panel said.

In May 2024, the Sonia Klein Trust, established by Mr Hartveld’s heirs, launched a claim.

In a statement the trustees said they “are deeply grateful” by the decision to return it.

“This decision clearly acknowledges the awful Nazi persecution of Samuel Hartveld and that the ‘clearly looted’ painting belonged to Mr Hartveld, a Jewish Belgian art collector and dealer,” they added.

“The trustees acting for the Sonia Klein Trust further thank the staff at Tate Britain for working with the trustees and their legal representative Dr Hannes Hartung, to realise the return of this important painting by a highly regarded British painter.

“The staff at Tate Britain were open minded and prompt in their approval of the Spoliation Advisory Panel’s recommendation.”

open image in gallery Tate Britain ‘were open minded and prompt in their approval’ of the panel’s recommendation ( PA )

They also said the “trustees acting for the Sonia Klein Trust honour and remember the life of Samuel Hartveld and his family”.

The Sonia Klein Trust was started in 1986 by Sonia Klein, who was previously named in a will as the daughter of Mr Hartveld’s widow, Clara, who died in 1951.

Ms Klein’s daughter Eliana died before her death and her grandchildren Barbara, Daniel and Mark Floersheimer are named trustees.

Director of Tate, Maria Balshaw, said: “It is a profound privilege to help reunite this work with its rightful heirs, and I am delighted to see the spoliation process working successfully to make this happen.

“Although the artwork’s provenance was extensively investigated when it was acquired in 1994, crucial facts concerning previous ownership of the painting were not known.

“I would like to thank the Sonia Klein Trust and the Spoliation Advisory panel for their collaboration over the last year. We now look forward to welcoming the family to Tate in the coming months and presenting the painting to them.”

The Spoliation Advisory Panel said the “legal and moral claims to restitution” for the heirs of someone “forced to flee his homeland, leaving behind his property, books and art collection, are obvious”, and recommended that is should be returned.

Arts Minister Sir Chris Bryant praised the panel for “helping to reunite families with their most treasured possessions that were looted by the Nazis”.

“The decision to return the painting to the heirs of Samuel Hartveld and his wife is absolutely the right decision, which I welcome wholeheartedly,” he added.

The painting, which is not on display by the Tate, is believed to be a commentary on exile English Civil War.

It depicts scenes from Latin poem The Aeneid, and tells the legendary story of Aeneas, a Trojan who fled the fall of Troy and travelled to Italy, where he became the ancestor of the Romans.

The independent Spoliation Advisory Panel, which began in 2000, has received 23 claims, with 14 works being returned to the heirs of their former owners.

The Holocaust (Return of Cultural Objects) Act 2009 allows national museums to return cultural objects, with the panels recommendation and the arts minister’s agreement.