Man dies after falling from the Tate Modern

A man has died after falling from the Tate Modern gallery in London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Emergency services were called to the gallery, in Bankside, at about 10.45am on Friday to reports that a man had fallen from the gallery. The force said the man, who has yet to be identified, died at the scene.

They added that the a cordon remains in place as they make enquiries and notify next of kin.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “Police were called at 10:45hrs to reports of a man fallen from the Tate Modern on Bankside, SE1.

“Officers, London’s Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service attended. Despite the efforts of medics at the scene the man sadly died at the scene.

“Enquiries are under way to identify the man and notify next of kin. A scene and cordons remain in place.

“The death is currently being treated as unexpected but is not thought to be suspicious.”

The gallery, which is one of the most visited art museums in the world, told visitors on X it would remain closed for the rest of the day due to the incident.

In a message to visitors on social media, it said: “Tate Modern will be closed for the rest of the day while we respond to an incident on site. If you have an exhibition ticket for today, we will be contacting you directly to reschedule your booking. Thank you.”

Visitors took to social media to describe the scene after they were evacuated from the premises.

One posted a picture of several ambulances parked outside and questioned what had happened after they were told to leave.

In 2019 a six-year-old French boy suffered life-changing injuries after he was thrown from the 10th floor of the popular tourist attraction by teenager Jonty Bravery.

The child, who was on holiday with his parents, survived the 100ft (30m) fall but suffered life-changing injuries, including a bleed on the brain and broken bones.

In September his family started a GoFundMe page which said their house is being adapted for his “precarious” walking.

Autistic teenager Bravery was in supported accommodation at the time of the attack but allowed out unsupervised.

He intended to select and kill someone, a court was later told and was convicted of attempted murder in 2020 and jailed for 15 years.

