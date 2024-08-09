Support truly

A third arrest has been made in connection to a failed terror plot to kill “as many people as possible” at a Taylor Swift concert in Vienna.

Swift’s Eras Tour has become famous the world over not only for the crowds it attracts in sold-out stadiums, but the thousands of fans who gather outside to listen.

The Austrian capital was preparing to welcome tens of thousands of excited fans – also known as Swifties – to the city for three sold-out shows, with 65,000 people expected to watch the concert in the venue and a further 30,000 expected to listen outside.

News of the third arrest was announced by Interior Minister Gerhard Karner today, who said that an 18-year-old had been arrested last night after being in contact with the main suspect in the plot, 19.

The 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested on Tuesday, and it is believed that they had been radicalised by Islamic terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda.

One of the suspects is reported to have got a job at the venue to gain access.

Security official Omar Haijawi-Pirchner said the 19-year-old suspect was “clearly radicalised in the direction of the Islamic State [IS] and thinks it is right to kill infidels.”

Taylor Swift fans who had already arrived in Austria tried to make the best of a bad situation and celebrate their love of the singer regardless by trading friendship bracelets. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to reports, the main suspect was planning to kill himself in the attack. He had pledged allegiance to the current leader of the Islamic State online.

Bomb making materials were discovered in the main suspect’s house, who admitted the planned attack was meant to take place on Thursday or Friday and “kill as many people as possible outside the concert venue.”

The 17-year-old, who had materials in support of Al-Qaeda at his residence, has not yet spoken to authorities.

A 15-year-old was also questioned in connection to the plot and was later released without charge.

The decision to cancel the shows has been defended in the interests of safety by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

“I understand very well that those who wanted to experience the concert live are very sad,” Nehammer said.

“Moms and dads are looking after their daughters and sons, who were full of enthusiasm and anticipation for this concert. But it’s also important that in such serious moments as now, it’s inevitable that safety comes first.”

Taylor Swift’s upcoming run of five shows in London has not been cancelled. ( Invision )

Questions are now being raised ahead of Swift’s next run of London shows, which will take place at Wembley stadium from the 175th to the 20th of August.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said that they will go ahead as planned.

The foiled plot comes seven years after a suicide bomber killed 22 people, including children, at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

Following the attack, Swift admitted that she was concerned for her fans’ safety at future shows.

“I was completely terrified to go on [the Lover Tour] this time because I didn’t know how we were going to keep 3 million fans safe over seven months,” she told Elle magazine in 2019.

There was a tremendous amount of planning, expense, and effort put into keeping my fans safe.”