Taylor Swift fans are flocking to Wembley Stadium as the superstar prepares to deliver five nights of shows that will bring to a close the European leg of the Eras Tour.

Armed with friendship bracelets and outfits that will make the whole place shimmer, excited fans have been assured by the Metropolitan Police that safety is their top priority.

This comes after a foiled terror plot at the singer’s Vienna concerts last week, which saw three shows cancelled and tens of thousands of fans – better known as Swifties – left disappointed.

As a result of the incident, which three teenagers have been arrested over, extra precautions have been taken for Swift’s London dates.

Wembley Stadium have requested that fans without tickets do not gather outside the venue to listen as those who attempt to do so will be moved on.

One Swiftie told reporters that she had been queuing to see the ‘Love Story’ hitmaker for more than a day, beginning her epic Wembley campout at 11 am on Wednesday in a bid to secure “the best spot”.

Known only as Coco, the 19-year-old explained the experience of camping out and meeting other fans was all part of the Eras Tour experience, which will be her first time seeing the singer.

“We wanted to come as early as we could, we wanted to be the first ones because you get the best view and you have the most space,” she said.

Taylor Swift performs her first London concert at Wembley Stadium, during the Eras Tour in June (Ian West/PA) ( PA Wire )

Fans arriving at Wembley Stadium in London, ahead of Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

The teenager explained: “It’s way more relaxed. Lots of people find it uncomfortable to camp out but I think it’s really fun. You get to meet other people.

“We were the only ones there until 8 pm yesterday. We were relaxing, making bracelets but once people started arriving, the atmosphere was really nice. Everyone has common interests and it was really nice speaking with everyone.

“I’ve never seen her before so it’s my first time. That’s why I wanted to be at the front, I wanted to be in the best spot I could put myself in.

“We got tickets in the midnights presale, the first official ones that came out. We signed up for that a year and a half ago.

“We paid £275 for each ticket, [the] VIP package includes posters, cards, a lanyard, a box and a tote bag and a holographic ticket for the concert. It’s a nice addition. You also get early entry which is £100.”

The teenager also said that she felt safe despite some fans expressing concerns about the London shows after the foiled Vienna plot.

She added: “Lots of people didn’t want to camp but I’ve never felt so safe camping because there was two security guards the whole time and they were watching. It felt really safe.”

Security outside Wembley Stadium ahead of Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour concert at the venue (Lucy North/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wembley Stadium has advised fans to refrain from bringing the following items into the venue – chains, chain wallets, studded jewellery or spurs, noise-making devices such as air horns, bells, bullhorns, thunder sticks, and aerosol containers.

The experience of waiting for the superstar was particularly special for one Swiftie, also 19, who received her exam results in the queue. Martyna Smoniewska achieved distinctions in her BTecs, enabling her to attend Nottingham Trent University to study broadcast journalism.

The proud owner of a £277 VIP ticket said: “Me and my best friend both woke up at 5 am this morning. We came all the way from Nottingham yesterday. It took us about two hours to get ready so we were here for 7 am.

“We are excited and also really, really nervous.”

Also comforted by the high police presence, she said: “I am not feeling nervous at all really.

“There are a lot of police about and everyone that we’ve spoken to has been really funny and tried to make us feel safe.”