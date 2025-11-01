Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A supply teacher has been banned from teaching for telling a pupil in her class that “if you took him outside and shot him, no one would miss him”.

Carolyn Akers, who was working as a science supply teacher at a school in Weymouth, also told the pupil that they “will be transgender” when they grow up and hit the student on the head with a booklet.

The 53-year-old has now been banned from teaching indefinitely by a misconduct panel.

Ms Akers had been teaching at Budmouth Academy in Weymouth between June 2019 and February 2020 when she insulted one of her pupils. A parent made a complaint about her language in February 2020, leading to the local authority designated officer (LADO) being informed.

Once the investigation began, it emerged that Ms Akers had been under another separate investigation at her former school Queen Elizabeth’s. She was investigated in 2018 for making inappropriate comments to pupils and putting a scientific clamp on a pupil’s nose.

open image in gallery Carolyn Akers was working as a science supply teacher at Budmouth Academy in Weymouth (pictured) ( Google Maps )

She was sacked from the school and told by LADO to inform future employers about what had happened. However, when Ms Akers applied for a job at another school, King Arthur’s, in February 2020, she didn’t disclose her two previous misconduct investigations.

The misconduct panel found that Ms Akers conduct amounted to misconduct of a serious nature and that her actions may bring the teaching profession into disrepute. She will have to wait four years before she can apply to the panel to have her ban lifted.

The report from the panel found that Ms Akers had also insulted the same pupil who she hit on the head with a booklet, calling them “stupid” and/or “wet, or words to that effect.

Ms Akers agreed that she had called the pupil these things, as well as saying about him: “If you took him outside and shot him, no one would miss him”.

In their conclusions, published in October 2025, the misconduct panel said: “The panel was satisfied that the conduct of Ms Akers amounted to misconduct of a serious nature which fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

“Accordingly, the panel was satisfied that Ms Akers was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct.”

They also agreed that Ms Aker’s conduct “could potentially damage the public’s perception of a teacher”.