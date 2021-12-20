Teacher sacked after video shows horse being kicked and slapped

The video has been viewed more than two million times and condemned online by celebrities

Grace Almond
Monday 20 December 2021 23:27
A primary school teacher has been sacked by her school after footage of a horse being hit by a woman went viral.

A video showing a horse being slapped after running into the road was shared online last month by Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs, an anti-hunt group. They said the video showed members of the Cottesmore Hunt in Leicestershire.

After the video went viral, Mowbray Education Trust said 37-year-old Sarah Moulds, a staff member, had been suspended from her job in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, while the Trust and the RSPCA investigated the clip.

Now, it has emerged that Ms Moulds has been sacked.

Paul Maddox, chief operating officer of the Mowbray Education Trust, said in a statement: “I can confirm that Sarah Moulds’ employment with the Trust has been terminated.

“As a trust we are committed to ensuring the best standard of education for all of our young people and we look forward to continuing this throughout the 2021/22 academic year and beyond.”

Ms Moulds was also removed from a volunteering role she carried out for the Pony Club.

A spokesman said the organisation was “aware of the video circulating showing unacceptable treatment of a pony and we wholeheartedly condemn this behaviour”.

The video has been viewed more than two million times and condemned online by celebrities including Russell Tovey, Judy Murray and John Bishop – who described it as “inexcusable”.

Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs said the video was filmed near Sewstern in Leicestershire.

The Cottesmore Hunt said a “thorough internal investigation” had meant a “follower will not participate in trail hunting” with them.

The RSPCA described the footage as “really upsetting” and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the charity on 0300 123 4999.

