When and where are the teacher strikes in England and Wales?

Rallies are due to be held on March 15 at Westminster and in Cardiff.

PA Reporter
Tuesday 17 January 2023 09:14
Teachers in England and Wales are set to strike over pay (PA)
Teachers in England and Wales are set to strike over pay (PA)
(PA Wire)

Dates for teacher walkouts in England and Wales have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes over pay.

Here are the dates announced by the National Education Union (NEU) for industrial action and who will take part:

– Wednesday, February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Tuesday, February 14: all eligible members in Wales

– Tuesday, February 28: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England

– Wednesday, March 1: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England

– Thursday, March 2: all eligible members in the London, South East and South West regions in England

– Wednesday, March 15: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Thursday, March 16: all eligible members in England and Wales

The NEU has said there will also be rallies held on March 15 at Westminster to address the Government there and in Cardiff to address the Welsh Government.

