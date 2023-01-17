When and where are the teacher strikes in England and Wales?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dates for teacher walkouts in England and Wales have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes over pay.

Here are the dates announced by the National Education Union (NEU) for industrial action and who will take part:

– Wednesday, February 1: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Tuesday, February 14: all eligible members in Wales

– Tuesday, February 28: all eligible members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and The Humber regions in England

– Wednesday, March 1: all eligible members in the East Midlands, West Midlands and Eastern regions in England

– Thursday, March 2: all eligible members in the London, South East and South West regions in England

– Wednesday, March 15: all eligible members in England and Wales

– Thursday, March 16: all eligible members in England and Wales

The NEU has said there will also be rallies held on March 15 at Westminster to address the Government there and in Cardiff to address the Welsh Government.