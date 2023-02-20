When are teachers going on strike?

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands of schools across the UK will face disruptions as teachers go on strike in the coming months over pay disputes.

Unions are demanding above-inflation wage increases, and want schools to get extra money to ensure pay rises do not come from existing budgets.

Teacher salaries in England fell by an average of 11 per cent between 2010 and 2022, after taking rising prices into account, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Most state-school teachers in England and Wales had a 5 per cent pay rise in 2022, however, unions are pressing for more.

Dates for teacher walkouts have been announced after union members voted in favour of strikes. They are:

Tuesday 21 February

NEU members in Northern Ireland will join three other unions and strike for half a day.

Tuesday 28 February

The National Education Union (NEU) has scheduled strikes for members in the Northern, North West, Yorkshire and Humber regions of England.

The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) has confirmed that all schools in Scotland will walk out on the last day of the month.

Wednesday 1 March

Teachers in the East Midlands, West Midlands, and the NEU’s eastern regions will join in a mass walkout.

Nationwide Scotland strikes continue for a second consecutive day.

Thursday 2 March

NEU members in London, South East, South West and all schools in Wales walk out.

Monday 13 March

The EIS plans a further 20 days of rolling walkouts from 13 March to 21 April if a resolution has not been reached.

Over the rolling strike period, each local authority area will be impacted by three consecutive days of strike action, with one day of strike action in all schools bookended on either side by one-day strikes in primary and secondary schools.

Wednesday 15 and Thursday 16 March

NEU members in England and Wales take nationwide industrial action. NEU teachers in sixth-form colleges in England will also take part in the walkout.