Olympian teams up with researchers to make PE kit more inclusive for teen girls

An Olympic sports star has teamed up with academic experts to help teenage girls feel more comfortable in their school PE kits.

Tess Howard, who competed for Team GB in the Paris 2024 games, has joined physical activity and diet specialist Dr Alice Porter to make school sports clothing fitter for purpose.

New research has shown that secondary school-aged girls would feel less self-conscious and more able to fully take part in PE lessons if they had more choice over their school sports kit.

The study involved interviews and focus groups with 12 to 13-year-old girls and PE teachers from mixed-sex secondary schools in England.

Its findings also revealed girls with lower self-esteem may be less likely to join in their PE lessons if compulsory items of clothing felt too tight or revealing.

Dr Alice Porter, from the University of Bristol, said: “We all have memories of our school PE kits and whether they were appealing, comfy, and warm enough or not to wear.

“Previous research has found many girls feel uncomfortable wearing their PE kits.

“Our study looked at how PE kits affect how girls feel about their bodies, how much they are involved in, and their attitude towards school sports.

“Our findings clearly evidence that when girls don’t have any choice over their PE uniform, this can be a deterrent to their participation, especially for girls who feel self-conscious and are lacking in self-confidence.”

By analysing pupils’ lived experience and insights, the researchers also identified possible solutions to address the related issues, especially for teenage girls who may be more affected by school PE kit rules.

Results showed girls want to choose the types of bottoms, such as leggings, jogging bottoms, or shorts, they wear for PE.

They also want the option to wear additional layers, so they can cover up parts of their bodies they feel self-conscious about.

The research recommends that PE uniforms should be offered in a range of styles to suit all pupils and should not be gender-labelled for girls or boys, so irrespectively they feel empowered to choose what suits them best.

Changing rooms were also a big talking point for girls in the study, with many feeling uncomfortable and self-conscious changing for PE.

A possible solution identified was for schools to allow pupils to wear their PE kit all day on the days they have PE lessons, an approach which girls and PE staff study participants widely supported.

The research has been used to develop free guidance and support for schools nationally on how to develop comfortable and inclusive PE kit policies and practices.

The initiative, called the Inclusive Sportswear Community Platform, has been designed by Ms Howard.

“We’re delighted to be working with University of Bristol researchers to support our work because PE kit should never be the reason someone stops playing sport or feels unable to fully participate,” the hockey star said.

“Kit is a public health issue, and it’s a barrier that can be lifted. Far too often, traditional sports kit policies inadequately support the diverse needs of pupils and forget the purpose of sport – to have fun.

“The research findings have provided powerful insights, which we have used to create practical advice and solutions for schools.”

– The study, A qualitative study in UK secondary schools exploring how PE uniform policies influence body image attitudes, and PE engagement among adolescent girls, is published in the journal BMJ Open.