A 12-year-old boy killed in a car crash while on his way to play football has been named.

Ted Vines died when the Ford Galaxy he was a passenger in collided with a Mercedes on the B1190 in Bardney, Lincolnshire, on Sunday morning.

His family said he had been on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston at the time of the incident.

Paying tribute to the youngster, from Alford, they said in a statement issued through the police: “Ted was loved by everyone – he was happy, fun and brilliant and had so many people who loved him.

“On Sunday, he was on his way to play football for Alford Under-12s at Branston, as he was a part of that team.

“Everywhere he went, Ted made friends. He was a special part of the community for everyone.”

Emergency services were called to the incident at 9.48am on Sunday, but Ted died at the scene.

Lincolnshire Police said the driver of the Mercedes A220 was taken to hospital, but the extent of his injuries were unknown.

The forced urged anyone who witnessed the crash or may have dash cam footage to come forward.