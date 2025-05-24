Teen arrested after 16-year-old dies at amusement park
Taha Soomro, 16, died at Barry Island Pleasure Park on Friday
Police today confirmed that a 15-year-old has been arrested after a teenage boy died at an amusement park in Wales.
At around 5pm on Friday Taha Soomro, 16, had a ‘medical episode’ at Barry Island Pleasure Park in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Taha, of Grangetown, Cardiff, was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Wales Police (SWP) said its inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the teen’s death and said it is encouraging people to avoid speculation on social media.
On Saturday, police confirmed a 15-year-old boy from Grangetown, Cardiff, had been arrested on suspicion of assault and was being held in custody.
Taha’s family have been informed and are being kept updated by officers, SWP said.
Police have asked anyone who was in Barry Island Pleasure Park around the time of the incident that may have information to contact them.
Detectives said they are particularly keen to receive any mobile phone footage.
On Friday, police said: “A spokesperson for South Wales Police said: "We are continuing to investigate the death of a teenage boy at Barry Island Pleasure Park.
"He has been named at Taha Soomro, 16, of Grangetown, Cardiff.
"Police were called just before 5pm yesterday evening (Friday May 23) to a report of a 16-year-old teenage boy suffering a medical episode.
"Despite efforts of emergency services, Taha died at the scene.
“Extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause and circumstances of Taha’s death and we would encourage people to avoid speculation on social media.
"Taha’s family are being kept updated by officers.”
Anyone with information which could assist officers is asked to contact police by 101 or online, quoting reference 2500163611.