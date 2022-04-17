A teenage boxing star dubbed the ‘next Amir Khan’ has been killed in a car crash.

The news of his death was confirmed by his promotor Sam Jones on Sunday morning after the 18-year-old died in a car accident near Birmingham.

Ali Tazeem, born in Wolverhampton, was part of Walsall’s Pound 4 Boxing Academy and signed a professional contract with Probellum only three weeks ago.

He had spent the last week training with Floyd Mayweather Senior.

Mr Jones wrote on Twitter: “This morning I woke up to the news that Ali Tazeem has passed away at the age of 18.

“I can’t believe it I can’t even process it properly.

“We only spoke yesterday talking about how he was going to light up the pro game, all I can think about is Ali and his lovely family.”

The teenage boxing sensation was predicted to have a bright future in the sport after a promising amateur career.

He had won 15 international gold medals from 51 bouts.

Mr Tazeem previously met former world champion Amir Khan who said of the youngster: “He will be the next me and make history.”

Speaking after Mr Tazeem claimed two gold medals in the Bristol Boxing Cup, Mr Khan told the Express in 2020: “I definitely think he is the next big thing for sure.

“I mean, the skillset he has, the movement, everything really reminds me of myself when I was younger and how I used to fight.”

The Wolverhampton superstar had wracked up 45 successes and he had won medals at events including the Monkstown Box Cup.

Today, tributes have flooded in for the teenager and his bereaved family.