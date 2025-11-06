Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teenager has been arrested after fireworks were thrown at emergency workers attempting to extinguish a fire during “disgraceful” scenes on Bonfire Night in Liverpool.

Merseyside Police were called to reports that a group of teenagers were throwing fireworks at Knowsley Heights tower block in Huyton on Wednesday evening, setting the building alight.

Firefighters who were deployed to the blaze extinguished a fire on a third floor balcony, before being targeted by the group of youths.

Fireworks were hurled towards police officers and firefighters who attended the scene, causing a female police officer to suffer a minor injury to the leg.

A 14-year-old boy was detained at 7.20pm on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody where he is being questioned. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

open image in gallery Firefighters battled the ferocious flames at Knowsley Heights tower block on Primrose Drive on Wednesday evening ( Facebook )

Chief Inspector Kevin Chatterton said: “We will not tolerate this type of disgraceful behaviour, particularly when it involves emergency services staff being targeted in such a way. It is only by sheer good fortune that nobody was seriously injured.”

Merseyside Fire and rescue services said: “We strongly condemn any deliberate assault on those who are responding to protect our community. Firefighters are out on one of our busiest nights of the year – responding to calls and putting their lives on the line to keep people safe – it is entirely unacceptable that they should become targets for violence while doing their jobs.

“The message is simple: attacks on emergency workers will not be tolerated.”

The fire brigade is working closely with Merseyside Police to identify those responsible and will fully support their investigation.

open image in gallery Footage of the blaze was posted online ( Facebook )

They also urge parents, carers and the wider community to speak to young people about the consequences of “unacceptable” behaviour - both for the emergency services and their own safety.

A spokesperson added: “A fire engine is not a target, and fireworks are not toys to be used irresponsibly.”

Area Manager Mark Thomas said: “I want to thank the members of the public who stepped in to help, the emergency services who attended, and our hardworking Fire Control team, who handled more than 300 calls last night. Their professionalism and dedication under pressure was outstanding.

“We remain committed to keeping our communities safe and will continue to monitor high-risk areas over the coming days. As the bonfire period draws to a close, we ask the community to work with us to ensure a safe and peaceful environment.”

If you witnessed what happened last night, or have any information that could assist the investigation, please contact the police. You can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to pass information anonymously.