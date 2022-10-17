Teenager dies after falling from multi-story car park in Birmingham

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has died after falling from a multi-story car park in Birmingham.

Police were called to Moor Street at 12.30pm on Monday to reports a teenager had fallen from the Selfridges building.

The teenager was rushed to hospital but died a short while later.

West Midlands Police has confirmed that his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: "There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, which will be referred to the coroner. Our thoughts are with his family, and the rest of the community, at this distressing time."

The road was cordoned off and closed in both directions for an air ambulance to land, although the teenager was taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Three ambulances, two paramedic officers, the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic responded to the scene.

"On arrival crews found a patient in a critical condition and commenced advanced trauma care.

"The patient was conveyed to hospital by land ambulance for further emergency treatment."

Additional reporting by SWNS