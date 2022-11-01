Jump to content

Teenage girl fighting for life after being hit by a bus in northeast London

Bus hits traffic light poll before colliding with two pedestrians

Matt Mathers
Tuesday 01 November 2022 12:17
Comments
<p>No arrests have been made following the crash in northeast London </p>

No arrests have been made following the crash in northeast London

(Google)

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after she was hit by a bus in northeast London.

Officers were called to a report that a bus had hit a traffic light pole before striking two pedestrians at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill at around 5.02pm on Monday.

Metropolitan Police officers, members of the London Ambulance Service and the London Air Ambulance Service attended the scene.

The pedestrians, two girls believed to be aged 14, were taken to hospital.

One of the girls suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in a critical condition, the Met said. The condition of the second was unclear.

Their next of kin have been informed.

Incident took place at the junction of Amhurst Park and Stamford Hill

(Google)

The driver of the bus stopped at the scene. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing, the Met said in a statement.

Anybody who witnessed the incident or might have recorded on their dashcam has been urged to contact police on 101, quoting CAD 5780/31OCT.

